Panthers WR Xavier Legette jokes about social media ‘dragging’ his country accent

There’s no doubt that the Carolina Panthers got themselves a one-of-one with the 32nd pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

Approximately 14 hours after hearing his name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell, wide receiver Xavier Legette spoke with reporters from his new home at Bank of America Stadium this afternoon. With uncertainty surrounding the pronunciation of his name, even from his new head coach, did Goodell get it right on Thursday night?

“Make sure you say it with ✌🏾 E’s” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wfHqYWsy7P — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) April 26, 2024

With that settled, Legette was later asked about his accent—which really started to garner quite a bit of attention after the release of this video from WCNC-TV in Charlotte back in March:

"That's them telling me they want me on their team…they say they've got a buzz in their facility for me."#Gamecocks WR Xavier Legette's Pro Day included many members of the #Panthers front office/scouting/coaching staffs today. Thx to @chandlerdmack for assisting coverage! pic.twitter.com/zxZm43EHZC — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 12, 2024

“Oh yeah, they’ve been draggin’ it all over social media. They’ve been dragging it all over social media,” Legette replied with a smile. “I love social media, man. I just tell folks—they really ain’t just never heard nobody talk from Mullins.”

“They really just ain’t never heard nobody talk from Mullins” You know I had to ask Xavier Legette about his accent. Click link below to check out his full introductory press conference. https://t.co/VHwt81GjcB pic.twitter.com/MBPul5XLB7 — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) April 26, 2024

The Mullins, S.C., native attended the University of South Carolina beginning in 2019. Legette burst onto the scene just this past year—having amassed 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns of 71 receptions for the Gamecocks in 2023.

