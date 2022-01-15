Panthers WR Robby Anderson can’t wait until he’s in the playoffs

Carolina Panthers wideout Robby Anderson just might be one of those cases where he’s the right guy at the wrong time.

The six-year receiver has spent each of those NFL campaigns with, well, less-than-competitive franchises. In addition to his past pair of seasons with Carolina, Anderson suited up for four go-rounds with the New York Jets. Between 2016 and 2021, his teams have combined for a record of 31-66 with zero playoff appearances.

So you can’t blame him for being sick of watching the postseason from his house . . .

Unfortunately, he’s now watching this weekend’s games fresh off his most disappointing year as a pro. In what was a frustrating journey for everyone involved with the Panthers—Anderson posted career-lows in receiving yards (519), yards per reception (9.8) and catch rate (48.2 percent).

Also unfortunately for Anderson, it feels as though his Panthers are a mile and a half away from joining the league’s best in the annual tourney. We feel your pain, Robby.

