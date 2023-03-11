Panthers willing to trade down from No. 1 pick received from Bears

Panthers willing to trade down from No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Carolina Panthers, who traded for the No. 1 pick on Friday, are reportedly willing to trade down in the draft if they see more than one quarterback prospect fit, according to Dov Kleiman and Joe Person.

Person also reported the Panthers have their sights set on C.J. Stroud, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect out of Ohio State. Stroud has physical promise and arm talent that is unique to his draftmates in Bryce Young, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

The Panthers will do their due diligence with all the quarterback prospects, obviously. Yet, if they see more than one quarterback as a good fit for their team, they'll look to retain more draft assets via trade.

They gave up a haul to acquire the first pick in the draft. They traded the No. 9 and No. 61 picks in this draft, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Bears to move up to the premier selection.

The trade is widely considered a win for the Bears while giving the Panthers an opportunity to end their vicious cycle of quarterbacks with a hopeful, long-term franchise signal caller.

Back in the 2022 draft, the Panthers passed on one Ohio State quarterback by the name of Justin Fields. The Panthers elected to draft defensive back Jaycee Horn with the No. 8 pick, while Fields fell to the Bears at the No. 11 pick. Seemingly, they don't want history to repeat itself.

Certainly, Stroud will have a different destiny than Fields to fulfill, despite their same universities. However, Stroud should bring a more probable chance of success against the line of Panthers quarterbacks who have tried and failed in recent history.

