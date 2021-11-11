Panthers to sign former Patriots QB Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with quarterback Cam Newton, the team announced on Thursday.

Newton met on Thursday morning with the Panthers brass, which included owner David Tepper, GM Scott Fitterer, VP of Football Operations Stephen Drummond and coach Matt Rhule. That meeting went well, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Because Newton’s previous stint with Carolina ended poorly, the team and Newton had to clear the air.

Newton played for the Panthers for nine seasons after they drafted him at No. 1 in 2011. He took them to a Super Bowl and won NFL MVP during his time in Carolina. They released him during the 2020 offseason and he spent one season with the Patriots.

Cam Newton had a good meeting with owner David Tepper, GM Scott Fitterer and VP of Football Operations Stephen Drummond. He had previously met with coach Matt Rhule. An honest conversation that needed to happen. They cleared the air and will move forward. https://t.co/6UK5em4K45 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Newton could be in the mix to start on Sunday for Carolina. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker was preparing to take over the job for Sam Darnold, who was placed on injured reserve and is likely to miss up to six weeks. If Newton can’t get prepared in time, he should be in the mix to start for the Panthers in Week 11.

