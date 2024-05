Panthers sign 18 UDFAs, release seven including Tarik Cohen

The Panthers have made several roster moves in advance of their rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday.

Carolina announced that the club has released seven players: running back Tarik Cohen, running back Spencer Brown, tight end Chris Pierce, wide receiver Jalen Camp, offensive lineman Ilm Manning, defensive tackle Raequan Williams, and cornerback AJ Parker.

Cohen, 28, has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2020 and was trying to make a comeback after several injuries sidelined him. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 with the Bears.

Carolina has also signed 18 undrafted free agents: defensive end Popo Aumavae, receiver Jalen Coker, offensive tackle Jeremiah Crawford, cornerback Willie Drew, offensive tackle Christian Duffie, outside linebacker Kenny Dyson, tight end Kevin Foelsch, cornerback DeShawn Gaddie, defensive end Darius Hodges, safety Clayton Isbell, outside linebacker Derrick McLendon, kicker Harrison Mevis, linebacker Jackson Mitchell, receiver Sam Pinkney,

quarterback Jack Plummer, center Andrew Raym, safety Demani Richardson, and running back Jaden Shirden.