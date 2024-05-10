Panthers’ Sam Bennett took part in morning skate. What’s his status for Game 3 vs Boston?

Will Sam Bennett be back in the Florida Panthers’ lineup on Friday?

Possibly.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bennett will be a game-time decision for the for Game 3 of the Panthers’ best-of-7 second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The series is tied 1-1 after the teams split the first two games in Sunrise.

Bennett, who hasn’t played since Game 2 of the Panthers’ opening-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 23 due to a hand/wrist injury after being hit by a slap shot from teammate Brandon Montour, took part in the team’s morning skate on Friday and Maurice said the center “felt really good” while he was on the ice.

“We’ll get him a nap this afternoon, get him through the warmup and make a decision,” Maurice said.

During morning skate, Bennett was grouped with Ryan Lomberg and Jonah Gadjovich, who have been Florida’s healthy scratches among the forward group.

Should he return, Bennett will most likely return to his normal spot as Florida’s second-line center, with Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk on the wings.

The ripple effect from that: Anton Lundell would slide down to centering the third line with Eetu Luostarinen and Evan Rodrigues on the wings and Kevin Stenlund would return to the fourth line. That means one of Kyle Okposo, Nick Cousins or Steven Lorentz would come out of the lineup.

Florida’s top line is Aleksander Barkov with wingers Vladimir Tarasenko and Sam Reinhart.

“There’s no easy answer,” Maurice said about which forward he would take out for Bennett. “I’ve thought about it for awhile, because we had a pretty good idea that Sam will be back almost at this time. And then we get into the Tampa series and the fourth line scores two goals one night and they’re the difference in the game for us. Now, it got a little wobbly there maybe in Game 4 and 5 [against Tampa Bay] and Game one [against Boston], but I’m gonna end up taking a player out of mind that doesn’t deserve to come out of the lineup, but Sam Bennett’s not watching games — if he’s ready to play, he’s playing, so it’s gonna be tough.”

The Panthers know just how valuable Bennett is to the team when he’s in the lineup. During the Panthers’ run to the Stanley Cup Finals last year, Bennett put up 15 points in 20 playoff games. He had a goal and an assist in that Game 2 against Tampa Bay before the injury.

“He brings a lot of speed and physicality — all the kind of tangible things that you want as a player,” Verhaeghe said. “He makes you pay if he gets an opportunity or if he gets a chance, he’ll catch you with your head down. It makes other teams more aware. He’s a phenomenal player. I love playing with him and he brings just so much more depth to the team.”

