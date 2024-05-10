Panthers rookie minicamp: WR Xavier Legette thought about a number change in the NFL

Xavier Legette, with a familiar No. 17 draped across his chest, jogged up and down the practice field across from Bank of America Stadium on Friday in a not-so-familiar “process blue” jersey.

Legette, the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick in last month’s NFL Draft, was the main attraction during the first of three rookie minicamp practices. And as it turns out, the wide receiver nearly surprised onlookers with an unexpected number change.

“I was really shooting to get (No.) 2, but I called my brother and I let him choose for me,” Legette said with a big smile. “He told me to stay with (No.) 17, so I took it.”

Legette said the reason he wanted No. 2 was to change things up, but his brother told him to stick with what he knows.

“He said, ‘Let’s just stay with the same college number,’” Legette explained with a laugh.

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette addresses the media following the first practice of 2024 rookie minicamp in Charlotte, N.C. on May 10, 2024. Mike Kaye, Charlotte Observer

Xavier Legette’s debut in ‘process blue’

With his number situation finalized, Legette caught passes from undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Plummer (and his tryout counterpart, Sean Chambers). He also got to his know his fellow rookie wide receivers, Jalen Coker and Sam Pinckney.

While the passing reps featured very few connections between the quarterbacks and the wide receivers, Legette attributed the lack of completions to a lack of familiarity between him and the signal-callers.

“We just gotta work on the timing,” Legette said. “They’re new to me and I’m new to them, so we just gotta work on the timing and get that down pat and we’ll get on the right track.”

First-year head coach Dave Canales — a former quarterbacks and wide receivers coach — agreed with Legette’s point on the lack of chemistry between the two groups.

Canales also said Legette’s rare blend of size and speed is something the young quarterbacks need to get accustomed to.

“First day, it’s the me-to-you factor,” Canales said. “We’ve got to get another RAV (route vs. air) under our belts, so they can learn each other, learn the landmarks of where we’re throwing it. And, you know, to the quarterbacks’ credit, Xavier is a big, fast man. So, there is a change of pace.

“He’s covering ground like you’re not used to seeing. And just kind of looking at Montana State and Louisville, like they may not have had a guy that’s this big and this fast, so a lot of that I saw was them trying to catch up to the speed and explosion of Xavier coming out of his breaks. But I’m confident we’ll be better tomorrow.”

Jonathon Brooks watches draft classmates work

Second-round pick Jonathon Brooks spent much of Friday’s session watching from the sideline. Brooks, 20, is recovering from ACL surgery and will be out until at least training camp in July.

Brooks says he wants to take “100 percent mental reps” during the weekend. Canales hopes to see the rookie embrace the running game’s importance to the system within the class room and on the practice field.

“I just want him to know who we are,” Canales said. “And that goes for all the rookies as well, but being able to talk to Jonathon and tell him, ‘The intent of our offense is to run the ball, and we believe in that — we believe that opens up everything we want to do.’

“And then just for him to be able to feel that, feel the importance of the ball — ball security, as we carry it, you’re going to touch it a lot — just being aware of those things, and also, just the work ethic, the requirements that we’re going to put on him.”

Carolina Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks addresses the media following the first practice of 2024 rookie minicamp in Charlotte, N.C. on May 10, 2024. Mike Kaye, Charlotte Observer

Brooks, five months removed from surgery, is entering a running backs room with a trio of established NFL names.

Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders and the soon-to-be-signed Rashaad Penny have all started games in the NFL and had varying degrees of success.

While Brooks is a high pick, and the Panthers hope he is the long-term future of the backfield, the rookie is taking a humble approach into the offseason.

“Just learn from (the veterans),” Brooks said. “Take all of the little stuff that people need to know about the game. ... There’s always stuff to prove, but for me, I just need to get healthy, learn the playbook and do what I need to do to just get healthy and get right for the season.”

18 undrafted free agents added to roster

The Panthers officially added 18 undrafted free agents to their roster on Friday.

Here is the entire list of undrafted free agents who the Panthers signed on Friday:

- Louisville QB Jack Plummer

- Virginia State CB Willie Drew

- Holy Cross WR Jalen Coker

- Oklahoma C Andrew Raym

- Missouri K Harrison Mevis

- Coastal Carolina DB Clayton Isbell

- Colorado edge rusher Derrick McLendon II

- Coastal Carolina WR Sam Pinckney

- Monmouth RB Jaden Shirden

- Connecticut LB Jackson Mitchell

- Tennessee G Jeremiah Crawford

- Bryant OLB Kenny Dyson Jr.

- Tulane DE Darius Hodges

- Texas A&M DB Demani Richardson

- Oregon DE Popo Aumavae

- Kansas State OT Christian Duffie

- New Haven TE Kevin Foelsch

- Mississippi DB DeShawn Gaddie

Quick hits

▪ Ahead of minicamp on Thursday night, the Panthers announced they signed all seven of their draft picks to their four-year rookie contracts. Legette, as a first-round pick, has a fifth-year option built into his contract.

Carolina Panthers rookie defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy takes part in drills at the team’s 2024 rookie minicamp in Charlotte, N.C. on May 10, 2024. Mike Kaye, Charlotte Observer

▪ The Panthers entered the weekend with 13 open spots on the roster. With 18 undrafted free agents signing contracts, the team cut seven players, leaving an extra two open spots on the roster — though one opening is expected to be filled by Penny, who agreed to terms with Carolina last week.

Running backs Tarik Cohen and Spencer Brown, tight end Chris Pierce, wide receiver Jalen Camp, defensive tackle Raequan Williams and cornerback A.J. Parker were released to make room for the undrafted additions. Of the group, only Parker played in a game for the Panthers last season.

▪ Along with the 18 undrafted free agents and seven draft picks in minicamp, the Panthers are hosting four tryout players. Among that group is Irish-born kicker Rory Beggan, 32, who is participating as part of the league’s International Player Pathway program.

Beggan, who is from Scotstown, County Monaghan, Ireland, can be signed to the 90-man roster, but he would not count against the limit because of his international status. If Beggan impresses and signs a deal, he could, in theory, be kept on the practice squad — following training camp — without counting against the 16-man limit during the regular season.