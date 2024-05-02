Panthers reportedly make changes in front office

The Carolina Panthers have made a few changes to their front office following the 2024 NFL draft.

As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Thursday, the team has parted ways with director of pro scouting Ron Hanrahan and assistant director of pro scouting Tyler Ramsey. The moves were later confirmed by Joe Person of The Athletic as well as Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.

Hanrahan began his NFL journey as a media relations intern with the Buffalo Bills in 2001. He’d go on to spend 16 seasons there—serving as scouting assistant, pro personnel assistant, pro personnel coordinator, assistant director of pro personnel and director of pro personnel.

Carolina hired Hanrahan as a pro scout in 2017.

Ramsey, who came along in 2021, started as personnel intern for the Seattle Seahawks in 2009. He stayed in Seattle for a total of 12 seasons, where he also assumed the roles of scouting assistant and area scout.

