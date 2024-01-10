Panthers reportedly block Jaguars from interviewing Eijro Evero

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper may have just poured cold water on the Jacksonville Jaguars once again.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers have blocked the Jaguars’ request to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head-coaching job. Fowler also notes that Carolina is expected to interview the 43-year-old play-caller for their vacancy.

Evero, a pretty hot commodity during last offseason’s hiring process, has become an even hotter name this year. Despite a myriad of injuries to their starters and a lack of complementary football from the team’s offense, the Panthers finished their 2-15 campaign with the fourth-ranked defense.

Carolina held its opponents to just 293.9 yards per contest. Only the Cleveland Browns (270.2), Kansas City Chiefs (289.8) and New York Jets (292.3) were stingier.

This will be the second straight year in which Evero interviews for the organization’s head-coaching position.

He is now the 11th known candidate in the franchise’s search.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire