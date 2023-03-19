Panthers reach 3-year deal with former Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen was released by the Vikings earlier this month after nine seasons with the franchise. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers’ new quarterback will have a veteran wide receiver target this fall.

The Panthers reached a three-year deal with wide receiver Adam Thielen on Sunday afternoon, the team announced. Specific terms of the deal are not yet known.

Sources: The #Panthers are finalizing a 3-year deal with former #Vikings WR Adam Thielen, as his second act begins in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/briLunUjpg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

Thielen had 716 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Minnesota State standout has spent his entire nine-year career in Minneapolis, but the team released him earlier this month ahead of free agency.

He finished in Minnesota with 534 receptions and 55 receiving touchdowns, both good for the third-most in team history.

Though the 32-year-old’s numbers have been down since he posted back-to-back seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards in 2017 and 2018, Thielen should provide the Panthers with a solid target this fall.

The Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears earlier this month to land the No. 1 overall draft pick, which many presume the team will use on a quarterback. They also sent receiver D.J. Moore to Chicago in the deal. The Panthers used Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker and Sam Darnold last season, though none of them had much success at the position. The team hired head coach Frank Reich earlier this offseason.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald had four quarterbacks — Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis — being selected in the top 10 in his latest mock draft. All four quarterbacks would be solid options for the Panthers, and should benefit greatly from having Thielen around this fall.