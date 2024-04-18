Panthers ‘leaving the door open’ for free-agent CB Stephon Gilmore

A homecoming for Stephon Gilmore may still be in the plans for the Carolina Panthers.

President of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales held their pre-draft press conference on Thursday afternoon. During the chat, Morgan was asked if bringing back the free-agent corner is still on the table.

“Yeah, we’re gonna leave the door open there,” Morgan replied. “We’re still gonna stay in communication and after the draft, we’ll circle back and kinda see where it goes from there.”

Talks of a return for the 33-year-old Gilmore, who played for the Panthers in 2021, really revved up with the signing of fellow Rock Hill, S.C. native Jadeveon Clowney. The outside linebacker told reporters a few weeks ago that he’s been in contact with his old high school teammate, and that Gilmore is hoping that the Panthers will sign up for his services once again.

Jadeveon Clowney on Stephon Gilmore: "I'm gonna try to get him to pull up, too." Says Gilmore told him he's trying to get the Panthers to bring him back. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 29, 2024

Since his Pro Bowl campaign for Carolina two seasons ago, Gilmore has suited up for the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.

