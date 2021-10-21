Panthers injury updates: LT Cameron Erving added to Week 7 report
Whether you’re fan of Cameron Erving or not, the Carolina Panthers certainly weren’t a fan of his absence back in Week 5. The moves of Taylor Moton to left tackle and rookie Brady Christensen to the right didn’t exactly fare well for the entire unit.
But could that option now be back on the table for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants?
Perhaps, as Erving was added to Thursday’s injury report ahead of the Week 7 contest. He was listed as a limited participant with a neck injury, the same issue that kept him out of that loss to the Philadelphia Eagles two games ago.
Here’s the entire listing from this afternoon:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
CB C.J. Henderson
Shoulder
Full
Full
LB Frankie Luvu
Biceps
Limited
Limited
WR Alex Erickson
Concussion
DNP
Limited
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Concussion
DNP
DNP
LB Shaq Thompson
Foot
DNP
DNP
FB Giovanni Ricci
Concussion
DNP
DNP
OT Cameron Erving
Neck
–
Limited
C Matt Paradis
Knee
–
Full
Additionally, newly-acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore was, like Wednesday, limited in activity as he returns from a quad injury. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow told reporters they’ll continue to gauge his progress into tomorrow in determining whether he’ll suit up for New York.
