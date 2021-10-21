Panthers injury updates: LT Cameron Erving added to Week 7 report

Whether you’re fan of Cameron Erving or not, the Carolina Panthers certainly weren’t a fan of his absence back in Week 5. The moves of Taylor Moton to left tackle and rookie Brady Christensen to the right didn’t exactly fare well for the entire unit.

But could that option now be back on the table for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants?

Perhaps, as Erving was added to Thursday’s injury report ahead of the Week 7 contest. He was listed as a limited participant with a neck injury, the same issue that kept him out of that loss to the Philadelphia Eagles two games ago.

Here’s the entire listing from this afternoon:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status CB C.J. Henderson Shoulder Full Full LB Frankie Luvu Biceps Limited Limited WR Alex Erickson Concussion DNP Limited WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Concussion DNP DNP LB Shaq Thompson Foot DNP DNP FB Giovanni Ricci Concussion DNP DNP OT Cameron Erving Neck – Limited C Matt Paradis Knee – Full

Additionally, newly-acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore was, like Wednesday, limited in activity as he returns from a quad injury. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow told reporters they’ll continue to gauge his progress into tomorrow in determining whether he’ll suit up for New York.

