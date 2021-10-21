Panthers injury updates: LT Cameron Erving added to Week 7 report

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
Whether you’re fan of Cameron Erving or not, the Carolina Panthers certainly weren’t a fan of his absence back in Week 5. The moves of Taylor Moton to left tackle and rookie Brady Christensen to the right didn’t exactly fare well for the entire unit.

But could that option now be back on the table for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants?

Perhaps, as Erving was added to Thursday’s injury report ahead of the Week 7 contest. He was listed as a limited participant with a neck injury, the same issue that kept him out of that loss to the Philadelphia Eagles two games ago.

Here’s the entire listing from this afternoon:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

CB C.J. Henderson

Shoulder

Full

Full

LB Frankie Luvu

Biceps

Limited

Limited

WR Alex Erickson

Concussion

DNP

Limited

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Concussion

DNP

DNP

LB Shaq Thompson

Foot

DNP

DNP

FB Giovanni Ricci

Concussion

DNP

DNP

OT Cameron Erving

Neck

Limited

C Matt Paradis

Knee

Full

Additionally, newly-acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore was, like Wednesday, limited in activity as he returns from a quad injury. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow told reporters they’ll continue to gauge his progress into tomorrow in determining whether he’ll suit up for New York.

