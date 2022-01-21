Panthers to hire Ben McAdoo as OC over Scottie Montgomery

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
  • Scottie Montgomery
    American football player and coach
  • Ben McAdoo
    American football coach

The Carolina Panthers hired Ben McAdoo as their new offensive coordinator over Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery on Friday.

Montgomery was one of the finalists for the vacated role after the Panthers fired Joe Brady during the regular season. Montgomery interviewed twice for the role but the Panthers decided to go with McAdoo.

Montgomery will now go back to his role as the running backs coach where he helped running back Jonathan Taylor have a historic season in 2021.

The Colts still have to keep an eye on the market for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who is a finalist for the head coach vacancies with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

