Panthers HC Dave Canales has interesting theory on Xavier Legette’s accent

Folks all around the country have been absolutely amazed by the accent of Carolina Panthers rookie wideout Xavier Legette. So, what does his head coach think?

Dave Canales joined WFNZ’s Mac & Bone on Tuesday morning. He was asked if he has been able to catch on to Legette’s strong southern speech.

“I’m from L.A.,” he replied. “So that’s kinda the biggest melting pot, kind of one of those big epicenters. So I’m used to hearing a lot of different accents, different languages, all that stuff. Also, I just think Xavier also lays it on pretty thick depending on the audience. He’s got a real sense of who he’s talking to.”

Hamming it up a bit now, are we?

Well, that may actually be the case. In his first press conference after he was selected, the 23-year-old receiver stated that he is very aware of the attention his accent has garnered.

“Oh yeah, they’ve been draggin’ it all over social media,” Legette said jokingly back on April 26. “They’ve been dragging it all over social media. I love social media, man. I just tell folks—they really ain’t just never heard nobody talk from Mullins.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire