Panthers great Julius Peppers unveils his Pro Football Hall of Fame locker

It’s getting a little hotter over in Canton, Ohio.

Carolina Panthers legend Julius Peppers took one more step towards football immortality on Friday, helping unveil his “locker” at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Team photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker was there to capture the moment . . .

Also there was team reporter Darin Gantt, who spoke to Peppers about the experience.

“It’s exciting,” Peppers told Gantt. “Getting closer. So I can feel it. I can feel it coming up. Two months out. So excitement is building, but this is a nice touch to it.”

Peppers, in his first year of eligibility, was officially named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during NFL Honors back on Feb. 8. The Wilson, N.C. native and University of North Carolina Tar Heel played 10 of his 17 NFL seasons with the hometown Panthers—amassing a franchise-leading 97.0 sacks, six interceptions, 34 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries.

He wrapped up his prolific career as a three-time First-team All-Pro, a three-time Second-team All-Pro, a nine-time Pro Bowler and a member of both the NFL’s 2000s and 2010s All-Decade teams.

No. 90’s locker, as well as the ones of his five fellow inductees, will remain on display as part of the Hall’s exhibit for the 2024 class.

Peppers and company are set to be enshrined on Aug. 3.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire