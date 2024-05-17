Panthers great Greg Olsen reportedly facing significant pay cut due to FOX’s addition of Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s jump into the world of broadcasting is going to be a pretty costly one—for both FOX and Carolina Panthers great Greg Olsen.

As announced earlier this week, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Most Valuable Player is set to squeeze right into the No. 1 crew for FOX’s NFL coverage—following through with a reported 10-year, $375 million deal. The addition comes with a bit of subtraction, specifically for Olsen—who will not only receive a bump down to the No. 2 team, but also a bump down in pay.

Based on a piece by Andrew Marchand of The New York Post back in February, Olsen will go from earning $10 million a year to $3 million a year. That’s a 70-percent decrease in pay for the former tight end and Emmy Award-winning color commentator.

Olsen, of course, has been well aware of the possibility for quite a while now. He stated the following about Brady in a June 2022 episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast:

“I have all the respect in the world for Tom. I get it, if you have a chance to get Tom Brady, you’d be silly not to,” Olsen also said. “I have no hard feelings or animosity towards Tom. If he retires after this year and comes into the booth, that’s the way it goes.”

Well, that’s the way it went.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire