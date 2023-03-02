Panthers GM left out Christian McCaffrey's destination before 49ers trade

Panthers GM left out one crucial detail before 49ers' CMC trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INDIANAPOLIS — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer hated to let Christian McCaffrey go, but when talks started with 49ers general manager John Lynch, they were fast and furious.

Fitterer spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area at the NFL Scouting Combine and shared how the Week 7 blockbuster trade evolved so quickly, and noted how the Panthers executive forgot to share an important detail with the All-Pro ball carrier.

“When I called him to tell him he was being traded, he said, ‘Great.’” Fitterer recounted with a smile. “He was about to get off the phone when he said, ‘Oh, where am I going?’ I said, ‘It’s San Francisco.”

With only two teams as potential destinations for McCaffrey to land, Fitterer had thought the running back’s agent had delivered the details. Thankfully, McCaffrey successfully found his way to the Bay Area where he is under contract through the 2025 season.

“First of all, it wasn’t something we wanted to do,” Fitterer said. “I always say, ’32 teams can use Christian McCaffrey.’ Part of it was contract, part of it was we talked to his agent about maybe redoing the deal. And then in the end, we’re missing a lot of draft picks, San Francisco needed someone like Christian.”

It wasn't something McCaffrey expected to happen, either. McCaffrey said Fitterer actually told him he would "absolutely not" be traded. Six games into the 2022 season, though, he found himself in Santa Clara.

“It’s a weird deal because there’s so many emotions, and the first emotion is probably anger,” McCaffrey recently said on the "Bussin’ with the Boys" podcast, via Michael Gallagher of YardBarker. “Like, you guys don’t want me anymore? That’s really what it is. ‘Well, they got a lot for you.’ Nah, like you think you’re better off without me; that’s what it is. You’re pissed off, but then you’re excited.

“There’s so many emotions that get flooded at you at once. . . . I don’t know if I’ve fully decompressed yet from the whole thing.”

Prior to the mid-season trade, the Panthers were slated to have only four draft picks in 2023. They received four draft picks in exchange for McCaffrey — one each in the second, third and fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and a fifth-round selection in 2024.

The 49ers received a player who ignited their offense helping them play deep into the postseason.

McCaffrey racked up a whopping 1,509 yards from scrimmage after arriving in the Bay Area — 984 rushing and 525 receiving, along with 14 total touchdowns that include one passing score.

“Rarely do you get a win-win in the NFL,” Fitterer said. “We benefitted, they benefitted, and I think Christian is in a spot that he is really happy. I am sure he hated to leave Charlotte, we hated for him to leave, but unfortunately, it was one of those football moves that you have to make, that is the best thing for your team at the time.

The general manager doesn’t have any jealousy or negative feelings toward McCaffrey’s success in the Bay Area. Fitterer was expecting it and couldn’t be happier for the former first-round pick.

“He is one of the guys you root for because he does everything the right way,” Fitterer said. “The fun part is now we have picks going into the draft and he’s in a place where he is very successful.”

