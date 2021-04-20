Panthers expected to sign former Titans DL DaQuan Jones

Not only was it reported that free agent defensive tackle DaQuan Jones would have a visit with the Panthers on Tuesday, he’s already said to be likely to sign on the dotted line.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jones is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Panthers:

The #Panthers are hosting former #Titans DT DaQuan Jones on a visit, source said, and they are expected to sign him to a 1-year deal. The underrated Jones fills a need for Carolina, a big body up front who has started for Tennessee since 2015. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2021

Jones, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Titans in 2014 and has spent his entire career there. A big body up front, Jones had three sacks last season in the middle of their defensive line. Since 2015, he’s held a starter spot with the Titans and in five of those six years he play in all 16 games.

Over the past two seasons, Jones was graded a 77.6 and 67.7 by Pro Football Focus, respectively.

Related