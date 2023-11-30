Panthers claim Shaquill Griffin off waivers

The Panthers claimed cornerback Shaquill Griffin off waivers from the Texans on Thursday, the team announced.

Houston waived the veteran player on Wednesday.

Griffin adds experience to a position hit hard by injuries this year. The Panthers are hoping Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson return soon, but they put Dicaprio Bootle on injured reserve last week.

Griffin, 28, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and signed a with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2021.

He lasted two years in Jacksonville, with his second season cut short by injury, and signed with the Texans in May.

Griffin played 10 games with six starts this season, seeing action on 382 defensive snaps and 60 on special teams. He has 33 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups this season.

In his career, Griffin has started 78 of 86 games played and has totaled seven interceptions, 63 passes defensed and a forced fumble.