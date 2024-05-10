Panthers become first team to sign entire draft class

The Panthers became the first team to sign their entire draft class, announcing Thursday that all seven picks are under contract.

The class will take the field for the first time on Friday as the rookie minicamp begins.

First-round pick Xavier Legette headlines the class. The South Carolina receiver made the short trip from Mullins, South Carolina.

Second-round pick Jonathon Brooks will not participate in the rookie minicamp as he works his way back from an ACL tear.

Third-round linebacker Trevin Wallace, fourth-round tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, fifth-round cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, sixth-round defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy and seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett will join Legette at practice.