Panther golfers wind their way through wind

Apr. 25—Despite the strong winds Monday, Creston golfers handled the situation well, according to Panther coaches with their respective teams' play against Clarinda.

Creston boys hosted Clarinda and the visiting Cardinals won 169-185.

"Although it was a challenging night due to the high winds I really believe we showed a lot of fortitude and I really thought we had some good showings," said assistant coach Bryce Schaffer.

Marshall Long was best score for Creston with a 44 after nine holes. Garrick Clausen was right behind with a 45. Other individual scores were; Chasse Downing, 47 and Carson Rieck's 49 finished the team score. Max Skellenger shot 50 and Tristen Evans had 56.

Jack Kline was best score for Clarinda with 41. He was followed by Carson Turner and Kort Neal, each with 42; and Caden Butt with a 44.

Creston boys played Tuesday at The Preserve at Lake Rathbun..

At the same time, the Creston girls were playing in strong winds at Clarinda. Kylie Metheny finished with a 50. Averi Culbertson scored a 52. Creston does not have enough players for a team score.

"It was a windy day at Clarinda and our girls' first time visiting Clarinda's course," said Creston coach Steve Shantz. "We thought they left some strokes out there but competed well."

Shantz said penalty strokes hurt Averi taking off four shots and missing a putt could have had her in contention for medalist.

Kylie shot well but also had a couple of penalty stroke but was our runner-up medalist," he said.

Panther girls played Chariton Tuesday