Pam Oliver showed off a nice move to avoid a hit
Pam Oliver hasn’t carved out a long and distinguished career as a sideline reporter for Fox because of her footwork, but it turns out her moves are pretty good too.
As Oliver knows all too well, NFL sidelines can sometimes turn into dangerous places. But when Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was coming in hot to the sideline during Sunday’s Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings game, she had the moves to dodge him.
And on top of it all, she acted like she’d been there before. Cool customer.
You might not see a better move all NFL Sunday.
