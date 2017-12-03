Pam Oliver showed off a nice move to avoid a hit

Pam Oliver moved quickly to get out of the way when Devonta Freeman got close. (Fox screen shot)

Pam Oliver hasn’t carved out a long and distinguished career as a sideline reporter for Fox because of her footwork, but it turns out her moves are pretty good too.

As Oliver knows all too well, NFL sidelines can sometimes turn into dangerous places. But when Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was coming in hot to the sideline during Sunday’s Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings game, she had the moves to dodge him.

Pam Oliver dodges Devonta Freeman.

And on top of it all, she acted like she’d been there before. Cool customer.

Pam Oliver acts like she’s been there before.

You might not see a better move all NFL Sunday.

