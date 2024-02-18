Palm Beach County baseball preview: Which local hitters are primed for big seasons?

With the high school baseball season getting underway, The Palm Beach Post takes a look at some of the top hitters across local rosters.

Between preseason favorites and final four contenders, Palm Beach County's baseball squads prepare for another season on the diamond.

Here are 10 local hitters who are primed for promising seasons.

Mason Barela, senior, Jupiter

Barela finished last season with the best marks of his high school career, tallying 20 runs on 26 hits on .351/.473/.459 hitting. The Cornell University commit also batted in 12 runs and topped the team with six doubles.

Jupiter second baseman Mason Barela (6) crosses home plate at the bottom of the second inning as Palm Beach Central catcher David Urrutia (13) looks for the ball during the District 11-7A championship baseball game between host Jupiter and Palm Beach Central on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Final score, Jupiter, 11, Palm Beach Central, 3.

It’s players like Barela who will hope to galvanize Jupiter, which hopes to return to the regional finals, and perhaps beyond.

Drew Buchanan, junior, Benjamin

Buchanan's .519 batting average led the Buccaneers during the 2023 season, also contributing 20 runs and 28 hits in a season during which he started just 20 games.

The Bucs will look to him to play an even larger role with the graduation of several key seniors.

Jomari Philostin, senior, Palm Beach Gardens

The Gators struggled last season as a squad, but Philostin did not. Among the team’s best with a .348 batting average, Philostin posted 23 hits, including a triple and a two home runs.

Though he’s committed to playing at Indian River State in the future, he’ll spend his senior season trying to help the Gators turn over a new leaf.

William Bavaro, junior, Park Vista

Park Vista William Bavaro (7) celebrates as Matthew Lashley (24) dives into home plate and scoring during their game with Plant in a boys 7A baseball state semi championship matchup in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday , May 23, 2023. (Photo/Chris Tilley)

Park Vista’s star junior will be asked to play an even more central role after the Cobras graduated a few talented seniors from last year’s postseason run to the final four.

Bavaro has proven he’s up to whatever task is asked of him after posting a .444 batting average in a campaign that also included 37 hits and seven doubles en route to his commitment to play at Florida State.

Bryce Jackson, senior, Dwyer

Both a pitcher and third baseman, Jackson played a central role for Dwyer. On offense, he contributed 26 hits and 25 runs on a .337 batting average.

The University of South Florida commit also stole a team-high 13 bases.

Joseph Calise, senior, Park Vista

Calise tallied 34 runs and 27 hits for a .370 batting average in the 2023 season. His four triples led the team as he showcased his speed with a team-high 21 steals.

Calise will be a big part of Park Vista's plans as they eye a return to the state championship.

Jackson Miller, senior, Dwyer

Five players committed to Division I schools will lead Dwyer High's bid for a state championship this season: from left, third baseman Bryce Jackson (South Florida), center fielder Jackson Miller (Ole Miss), pitcher Kody Morgan (South Florida), pitcher Nick Rovitti (The Citadel) and shortstop Dawson Thrush (Air Force).

Miller had an impressive 2023 campaign across the board as a sophomore, posting a team-high 37 hits and 40 runs scored. His batting average was a sparkling .457, something he brings to Dwyer as a transfer from Benjamin.

His five home runs led the Buccaneers as well last year, as the young slugger powered Benjamin to a 24-3 record and regional semifinal appearance.

Keaton Kangas, senior, Santaluces

Sporting a .400 average from last year's 2023 campaign, Kangas led the Chiefs with a team-high 19 RBIs to go alongside 25 runs and 28 hits.

He also contributed 11 stolen bases to help Santaluces to a 15-10-1 record and a regional quarterfinal appearance.

Colton Schwarz, junior, Jupiter

The Gator-turned-Warrior joins Jupiter after posting an impressive sophomore season. Last year with Palm Beach Gardens, Schwarz batted .343, tallying a team-high 17 runs on 24 hits, a team-high five doubles and a homer.

The Florida commit joins a talented Jupiter roster under a new head coach and will look to help the Warriors achieve another deep playoff run.

Parks Fucci, senior, West Boca Raton

Parks Fucci, Boca Raton

Transferring from Boca, Fucci brings elite speed and defensive play to the Bulls.

He ranked No. 4 in the state with 36 stolen bases, adding 23 free passes to go with his .345 batting average. Doubling as an outfielder and second baseman, Fucci was perfect on defense all season, not committing a single error.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County baseball preview: Hitters to know for 2024