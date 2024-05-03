Palisade walks it off in a thrilling win over Coal Ridge

Palisade walks it off in a thrilling win over Coal Ridge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A battle between two of the best in the state – Palisade and Coal Ridge – did not disappoint.

We were treated to an epic final two innings at Palisade’s scenic ballpark.

It seemed all but over for the 14-1 Coal Ridge Titans with two outs in the top of the 7th and a 9-7 Bulldog lead.

But Jakson Slade wasn’t done playing ball for the day.

With one man on and two outs, Slade belted it way deep to left center and over the wall. Just like that, we’re tied at nine.

Palisade was an out away from a dub.



But with one pitch – we’re tied.



Jakson Slade with a 2-run rocket to left center to tie it up.



An overjoyed Slade’s grandfather sitting next to me: “That’s why we play ball.”



What a moment.



Palisade with a chance to walk it off here https://t.co/mSSEyJlAm4 — Big Will KREX (@BigWillKREX) May 3, 2024

Bottom 7th. One more out for Coal Ridge and it’s off to extras.

Two men on.

Hunter Howard at the plate.

The crack of the bat rings through the bleachers. The ball flies high into the air. And over the head of the center fielder.

Ball. Game.

FINAL: Palisade (15-4-1) 10 Coal Ridge (14-2) 9

This game reminded us all.

“That’s why we play ball.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.