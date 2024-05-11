Palestine keeper plans tribute at Wembley final

Luis Shamshoum says the assistant manager of Palestine's national team was killed in an air strike [Jonathan Park/BBC]

An Essex footballer says he will fly the Palestine flag high in tribute to his international teammates if his side wins the FA Vase.

Luis Shamshoum is set to become the first Palestinian player to line up at Wembley in the competition's final on Saturday.

The 21-year-old said he knew of Palestinian teammates who had lost their homes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Essex side Great Wakering Rovers will play Romford at the home of English football at 12:15 BST.

Shamshoum, Wakering's goalkeeper, said he will be playing with those affected in Gaza "always close to my heart".

He qualified to play for Palestine through his grandfather Nofal and has been called up to the international side on three occasions.

Tragedy struck recently when the team's assistant manager was killed in an air strike, Shamshoum said.

Great Wakering Rovers beat Worcester City on penalties to secure their Wembley passage [Jonathan Park/BBC]

"It’s terrible what’s going on over there and I don’t wish it upon anyone," he told the BBC.

"No human being should have to go through what they’ve had to go through."

Wakering qualified for the final after defeating Worcester City 5-4 on penalties after the two-legged semi-final ended in a 2-2 draw.

Shamshoum became the club's hero after saving a shot from Chris Knight to book his side's trip to Wembley.

Shamshoum's former clubs include Billericay Town, Hashtag United and Wembley opponents Romford [BBC]

Despite the village side attracting an average home crowd of 150 people, it has sold more than 3,000 tickets for the final.

"If we win then I’ll certainly be flying the Palestine flag high," Shamshoum said.

"It’s my nationality, it’s my background, it’s my roots – it’s who I am."

The goalkeeper added that football could be a force for good as the conflict continued.

He added: "Both sides are suffering and it’s been going on for too long.

"Every day I hope and I pray and I wish that this can end so both sides can live in peace.

"Football can bring together people from all across the world, all sides of life.”

