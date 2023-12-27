Pair of standout Georgia Bulldogs don’t travel with the team ahead of Orange Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs right tackle Amarius Mims and tight end Brock Bowers did not travel with the team for the Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles. Mims and Bowers are both projected to be first round picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Both Amarius Mims and Brock Bowers suffered high ankle sprains this season and underwent TightRope surgery. The duo both returned to action after missing several weeks. However, Bowers struggled through the pain in a gritty performance in the SEC championship and did not look close to 100%. Mims left the SEC championship after aggravating his injury.

Mims and Bowers are both probably not fully recovered from the SEC championship, so it makes sense that they would focus on rehabbing their injuries ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart noted that the Bulldogs don’t have many opt outs for the Orange Bowl. Still, Georgia is dealing with numerous injuries ahead of the Dec. 30 game against Florida State.

Right now we’ve got our guys that are healthy playing. Guys that are completely healthy cleared to play, they’ve all said they’re going to play.

Georgia’s roster is in relatively good shape compared to Florida State, who has had a decimating amount of key opt outs for the Orange Bowl and will have to start its third-string quarterback.

