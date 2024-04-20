Pair of Sooners portal targets among The Athletic’s top 10 transfer options

The Oklahoma Sooners spring game provides an opportunity for the OU Football program to put its best foot forward for a number of high school and transfer targets.

A trio of transfers options is set to make their way to Norman for this year’s spring game. Damonic Williams, Branson Hickman, and Jermayne Lole are all slated to be in attendance this weekend.

Each of those guys would provide immediate competitive depth for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2024. The Athletic’s Max Olson believes Williams and Hickman are two of the best transfer portal options in the spring window.

2. Damonic Williams, DT

He started all 15 games up front at nose as a true freshman for a Horned Frogs team that played for a national title in 2022 and earned Freshman All-America honors, then started every game in his sophomore year to pick up honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition. He has two more seasons of eligibility and will have lots of Power 5 contenders competing for him. Oklahoma is expected to get his first visit followed by Texas, Colorado and LSU. – Max Olson, The Athletic

Damonic Williams would instantly upgrade Oklahoma’s defensive tackle options for the fall and beyond. Though they bring back Da’Jon Terry and there’s a lot of optimism about Jayden Jackson, the Sooners could use an experienced defensive tackle option to help fortify their ranks.

10. Branson Hickman, OL

Hickman was a three-year starter at center for SMU who earned second-team All-AAC honors last year and finished as the fourth-best starting center in the country by PFF’s grading. The 6-foot-3, 294-pound senior has two more seasons of eligibility and has taken official visits to TCU and Arkansas with Oklahoma up next.

If there’s an area that’s the biggest concern, it’s along the offensive line. And at center in particular. That’s not because Josh Bates isn’t capable. It’s because he lacks experience. And if there’s one thing we know about Brent Venables and his coaching philosophy, it’s that experience matters. And Branson Hickman has that in spades.

Hickman would provide the Sooners a day-one starter if Bates isn’t ready to roll in the fall. And like Williams, he’d have more than one year of eligibility, which would help the offensive line further coalesce.

The Sooners don’t have many holes on the roster that they need to fill, but up front, OU could stand to get better heading into the 2024 season.

