Pair of LSU standouts to represent school at Senior Bowl on Saturday

LSU has two players in Mobile, Alabama, taking part in Senior Bowl festivities this week: center Charles Turner and defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson.

Turner opted to forego a sixth season of eligibility at LSU to enter the 2024 NFL draft. The Tigers’ starter at center since Brian Kelly arrived, Turner started all 25 games he appeared in over the past two seasons and appeared in 40 games overall during his five years in Baton Rouge.

Jefferson joined the team as a transfer from West Virginia and was elevated to a starting role when Mekhi Wingo went down midway through the season. He started six games, leading LSU defensive linemen with 36 tackles as well as seven for loss and 2.5 sacks.

His most memorable play perhaps came in the ReliaQuest Bowl, when he forced a strip sack in the fourth quarter.

Both will be in action in Saturday’s Senior Bowl, which begins at Noon CT and will be televised on the NFL Network.

