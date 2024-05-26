Paige VanZant planning on Elle Brooke rematch for Misfits Boxing in London

After a split draw in her return to competitive combat sports Saturday, Paige VanZant appears to be on board with a rematch later this year against Elle Brooke.

Brooke retained her Misfits Boxing middleweight title in the MF & DAZN: X Series 15 main event at NRG Arena in Houston. Brooke and VanZant each got a 48-46 score in the five-round fight. A third judge scored the bout a 47-47 draw.

While the talk immediately after the fight was on a potential rematch in Dubai, on Sunday VanZant posted on social media an August timeline for a rematch – but on Brooke’s U.K. home turf at The O2 in London, which Misfits Boxing reposted.

Separately, VanZant said she’ll be moving forward planning on a second fight with Brooke, who dropped her in the first round and landed several other big punches in the fight.

“Obviously, we didn’t get the result that we predicted last night,” VanZant said in a video posted to Instagram. “I really thought that I did enough at the end. My whole team thought we did enough. I think a lot of people did. The judging: a little bit nuts.

“But it looks like it sets up the perfect rematch. I’ve just got to go on her turf and take the belt there. So I’ll see all of you guys in London. … I’m just waiting for the bruise to heal, but should be back to camp and I’m excited. Let’s do this one more time.”

The fight was VanZant’s first combat sports outing since a unanimous decision loss in a bareknuckle boxing bout against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021. Although she has been competitive in her last four outings across MMA, boxing and bareknuckle, VanZant has not won a fight since she submitted Ostovich in January 2019 in the UFC.

Brooke is a social media influencer and OnlyFans model who crossed over into boxing. VanZant took the opposite route, but has said in recent months that she made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than she did in her entire UFC career, which spanned nine fights over around six years.

paige-vanzant.jpg

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-57

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15-2

Paige VanZant

felice-herrig-paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15-2

felice-herrig-paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15

Felice Herrig and Paige VanZant

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-alex-chambers-ufc-191-pre

paige-vanzant-ufc-192-video

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-80-2

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-cast-photo

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-dwts-week-6-video-2

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-week-7-video-2

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-week-7-video

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-semifinals-video

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-finale-video

ABC's Dancing With The Stars Celebrates The Semi Finals Episode With A Party At Mixology Grill And Lounge

Mark Ballas and Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-bec-rawlings-ufc-on-fox-21-ceremonial-weigh-ins

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

Aug 27, 2016; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paige

Aug 27, 2016; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paige Vanzant (red gloves) reacts during her fight against Bec Rawlings (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-michelle-waterson-dance-ufc-on-fox-22-ceremonial-weigh-ins

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-22-1

paige-vanzant-chopped

Photo courtesy of Food Network

paige-vanzant-ufc-213-panel

michael-bisping-paige-vanzant-dan-hardy-kid-on-stage-ufc-fight-night-127

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-124

paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford-dwcs-13

paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-espn-plus-1

paige-vanzant-rachael-ostovich-ufc-on-espn-plus-1-ceremonial-weigh-ins

paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn

paige-vanzant-rachael-ostovich-ufc-brooklyn-3

paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn-1

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Paige VanZant consoles Rachael Ostovich after their Women's Flyweight…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Paige VanZant consoles Rachael Ostovich after their Women's Flyweight fight at UFC Fight Night at Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

more

Web Summit 2018 In Lisbon

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 08: Paige VanZant, UFC, on Centre Stage during day three of Web…

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 08: Paige VanZant, UFC, on Centre Stage during day three of Web Summit 2018 at the Altice Arena on November 8, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. In 2018, more than 70,000 attendees from over 170 countries will fly to Lisbon for Web Summit, including over 1,500 startups, 1,200 speakers and 2,600 international journalists. (Photo by Sam Barnes /Web Summit via Getty Images)

more

austin-vanderford-paige-vanzant-bellator-225

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-2

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-3

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-4

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-6

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-7

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-8

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-10

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-12

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-14

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-15

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-16

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-17

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-18

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-19

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-20

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-21

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-22

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-24

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-25

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-26

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-27

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-28

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-29

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-30

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-31

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-32

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-33

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-34

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-35

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-37

amanda-ribas-paige-vanzant-ufc-251-official-weigh-ins

paige-van-zant-bkfc-3

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

thiago-alves-paige-vanzant-dave-feldman-hector-lombard-bkfc

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-crop

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-crop

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-2

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-4-crop

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania8

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania10

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania13

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania20

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania24

paige-vanzant-bkfc

paige-vanzant-bellator-259-1

BKFC 19 Pre-fight press conference

BKFC 19 Pre-fight press conference

BKFC 19 Open Workouts

paige-vanzant-bkfc-19-1

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

paige-vanzant-bkfc-19

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ost

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-1

aew-double-or-nothing-2022-paige-vanzant

aew-double-or-nothing-2022-paige-vanzant-1

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie