MF & DAZN: X Series 15 results: Paige VanZant knocked down early by Elle Brooke, rallies for split draw

UFC veteran Paige VanZant hit the canvas early, but rallied to leave the judges unable to determine a winner in the MF & DAZN: X Series 15 main event vs. Elle Brooke.

The middleweight boxing bout at NRG Arena in Houston went the full five rounds, but VanZant was in trouble in the first round after Brooke dropped her with a solid punching combination punctuated with a sharp right hand. After the final bell, dueling 48-46 scores were submitted, while the third judge scored the fight 47-47, resulting in a split draw.

VanZant recovered and did her best to erase the memory of touching the canvas. Over the next four rounds, “12 Gauge” pressed forward, weathering a few more big punches from Brooke.

Two judges were split in determining a winner, while the third saw the fight even. As a result, the split draw allows Brooke to retain her Misfits middleweight title.

#BrookeVanZant ends in a draw 👀 How did you score this one?! pic.twitter.com/4bAIw2kGZC — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) May 26, 2024

“It is what it is. It sets up the perfect rematch,” VanZant said during her in-ring post-fight interview. “… It looks like we’re going to do it one more time, I think in Dubai, it sounds like.”

Brooke wasn’t upset at the result, although she thought her early knockdown would have given her the nod. Regardless, she’s excited about the potential “big money” rematch in the near future.

The fight was VanZant’s first combat sports outing since a unanimous decision loss in a bareknuckle boxing bout against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19. Although she has been competitive in her last four outings across MMA, boxing and bareknuckle, VanZant has not recorded a win since submitting Ostovich when they met in the UFC in 2019.

paige-vanzant.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-57

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15-2

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

felice-herrig-paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

felice-herrig-paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15

Felice Herrig and Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-alex-chambers-ufc-191-pre

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-192-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-80-2

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-cast-photo

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dwts-week-6-video-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-week-7-video-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-week-7-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-semifinals-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-finale-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ABC's Dancing With The Stars Celebrates The Semi Finals Episode With A Party At Mixology Grill And Lounge

Mark Ballas and Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bec-rawlings-ufc-on-fox-21-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

Aug 27, 2016; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paige

Aug 27, 2016; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paige Vanzant (red gloves) reacts during her fight against Bec Rawlings (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-michelle-waterson-dance-ufc-on-fox-22-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-22-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-chopped

Photo courtesy of Food Network

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-213-panel

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

michael-bisping-paige-vanzant-dan-hardy-kid-on-stage-ufc-fight-night-127

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-124

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford-dwcs-13

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-espn-plus-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-rachael-ostovich-ufc-on-espn-plus-1-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-rachael-ostovich-ufc-brooklyn-3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Paige VanZant consoles Rachael Ostovich after their Women's Flyweight…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Paige VanZant consoles Rachael Ostovich after their Women's Flyweight fight at UFC Fight Night at Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Web Summit 2018 In Lisbon

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 08: Paige VanZant, UFC, on Centre Stage during day three of Web…

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 08: Paige VanZant, UFC, on Centre Stage during day three of Web Summit 2018 at the Altice Arena on November 8, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. In 2018, more than 70,000 attendees from over 170 countries will fly to Lisbon for Web Summit, including over 1,500 startups, 1,200 speakers and 2,600 international journalists. (Photo by Sam Barnes /Web Summit via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

austin-vanderford-paige-vanzant-bellator-225

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-4

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-6

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-7

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-8

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-10

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-12

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-14

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-15

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-16

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-17

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-18

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-19

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-20

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-21

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-22

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-24

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-25

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-26

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-27

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-28

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-29

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-30

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-31

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-32

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-33

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-34

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-35

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-37

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

amanda-ribas-paige-vanzant-ufc-251-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-van-zant-bkfc-3

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

thiago-alves-paige-vanzant-dave-feldman-hector-lombard-bkfc

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-crop

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-crop

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-4-crop

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania8

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania10

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania13

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania20

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania24

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bellator-259-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Pre-fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Pre-fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Open Workouts

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc-19-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc-19

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aew-double-or-nothing-2022-paige-vanzant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aew-double-or-nothing-2022-paige-vanzant-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie