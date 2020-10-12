Padres OF Tommy Pham stabbed in back, required surgery

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was stabbed in the back during an altercation Sunday night and required surgery.

He is in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Pham and the Padres announced the news Monday evening in statements provided to the San Diego Union Tribune.

“We are aware of the incident last night involving Tommy Pham,” the Padres statement reads. “He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is currently in good condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident and we will have no further comment at this time.”

Altercation outside Pham’s car

People who spoke with Pham about the stabbing told Union-Tribune that the incident occurred after Pham found people that he didn’t know arguing near his parked car when he was leaving an establishment Sunday night in San Diego. Pham asked them to get away from his car, and one of them stabbed him in his lower back, a source told the Union-Tribune.

The stab wound pierced all three layers of skin, but did not cause organ damage, according to the report.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night,” a statement from Pham released by the Padres reads. “I truly appreciate the hard work of the (San Diego Police Department) as well as they continue their search for the suspects.

“While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

Pham, 32, just completed his first season with the Padres.

