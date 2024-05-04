Padres near deal for Marlins 2B Luis Arraez: ESPN

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The Padres are close to finalizing a trade for Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Arraez would be sent to the Padres in exchange for a package of three prospects and a relief pitcher pending a medical review, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

The 27-year-old won the AL batting title for Minnesota in 2022 and captured the NL batting title last year with the Marlins. Arraez is hitting .299 with five RBIs this year.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

