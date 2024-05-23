Paddy Pimblett accuses ‘proper sh*t human being’ Bobby Green of lying after UFC 304 booking

Paddy Pimblett had some choice words for Bobby Green.

Pimblett (21-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) takes on Green (32-15-1 MMA, 13-10-1 UFC) on July 27 at UFC 304 (ESPN+ pay-per-view) from Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

After battering Jim Miller at UFC 300, a fired-up Green took umbrage with Pimblett mentioning his name and proceeded to call him out. He got his wish, but Pimblett denies ever talking about Green first.

“He’s a proper tool, lad,” Pimblett told The Mac Life. “He’s a proper weapon. The funniest one is he says he mentioned me. I didn’t mention you. You mentioned me first. So then I mentioned you, you little sausage.

“Everyone talks about me, so it’s all the same. He’s just a proper tool, lad. I think he’s a proper sh*t human being. He’s just a proper wanker, lad. He’s saying that I mentioned him first. He’s just lying. Why would I mention you? Why would I mention Bobby Green, lad?”

Pimblett praised Green’s striking but thinks his recent knockout loss to Jalin Turner this past December impacted his chin – and plans on capitalizing on that.

“He’s got very good striking,” Pimblett said. “He’s got good hands, but his chin’s gone after what happened with Jalin Turner. Jim Miller’s no knockout artist, and he wobbled him once or twice in that fight on UFC 300. I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green’s skull into the canvas.

“His striking’s very good, his takedown defense is good, and that’s what he’s going to try and do. He’s just going to try and use his takedown defense to keep it on the feet because he thinks he’ll outstrike me. As I say, his chin’s gone, so strike with me. We’ll see what happens. I can see me knocking him out. I can see me submitting him.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie