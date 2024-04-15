UFC 300 winner Bobby Green: Paddy Pimblett is ‘going to pay dearly,’ shouldn’t have said my name

LAS VEGAS – Bobby Green takes umbrage with Paddy Pimblett’s prior callout.

Pimblett expressed interest in fighting Green prior to beating Tony Ferguson this past December, and Green couldn’t believe it. Green returned to the win column Saturday when he battered Jim Miller at UFC 300.

Green (32-15-1 MMA, 13-10-1 UFC) explains why he called out Pimblett (21-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“(I called him out) because he called me (out). He shouldn’t have said my name,” Green told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. “He should have kept it to those other guys. This guy right here will find you. And when I line it up, and I get the sights right, you’re going to pay dearly.”

When asked his thoughts on Pimblett as a fighter, Green admitted he hasn’t properly watched him.

“I don’t watch his fights, so I don’t really know much about the guy,” Green said. “I don’t pay attention to the guy. We never met. He was being a little vagina, he didn’t want to look at me or give me the attention. So I’m going to get your attention sooner or later.”

Green has won three of his past four. He had one of his best showings to date against Miller – even though he wasn’t able to put the bloodied veteran away.

“Go down, f*cker,” Green said. “Sh*t, to be honest, I wasn’t surprised. I expected him (to be tough). I was just like, see how much he can take. I wasn’t planning on stopping no time soon. I told him that when we got in the second round.

“It was like, ‘We just warming up. If you think you got hit in the first round, wait until we get to the third,’ and that was just the second. I’m like, ‘Watch this.’ In the third round, it got worse.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie