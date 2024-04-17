Paddy Brennan: Jockey retires after Cheltenham win on Manofthepeople

Brennan was stable jockey to trainer Fergal O'Brien [Getty Images]

Leading jump jockey Paddy Brennan has retired after riding a winner at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2010 on Imperial Commander, ended his career with victory on Manofthepeople.

Brennan had over 1,600 wins, including several big races with Cue Card and the 2007 World Hurdle on Inglis Drever.

Imperial Commander upset racing greats Kauto Star and Denman when winning the Gold Cup.

