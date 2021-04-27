Packers get WR Elijah Moore in Albert Breer’s final mock draft

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
A review and breakdown of predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

The pick: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

The reasoning: “There’s a lot of disagreement league-wide on who the fourth receiver will be (after Chase and the two Bama receivers). But I have been able to find a pretty good level of agreement that Moore’s a really clean prospect with a good amount of upside, to the point where I’d guess (and this is just a guess) NFL consensus would have Moore as the top guy in the second tier at the position. I love this NFL comp I got on him for the Packers, too: Randall Cobb.”

Our breakdown: Packers Wire is a proud member of the Elijah Moore fan club, so there would be no convincing required if the Packers took him at No. 29 overall. He’s dynamic in so many different ways and an ideal fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense. Moore catches everything and wins after the catch, and he’s positionally versatile, with potential dominance in the slot mixed in with the ability to win from the perimeter and handle gadget opportunities. Easy-play creator with high volume capabilities. The size issue – he doesn’t fit what the Packers typically look for at receiver – and the team’s more important needs at cornerback and both the offensive line and defensive line do create issues for this projection, but if the Packers like the player enough, the other stuff won’t matter. And in our eyes, Moore is good enough to risk it, much like Jaire Alexander in 2018. The league’s No. 1 offense adding such a dynamic playmaker – and such a different type of player from what they already have at receiver – is such a tantalizing proposition. Moore could catch a ton of passes as a complementary weapon to Davante Adams and create so many easy yards for Aaron Rodgers in LaFleur’s offense. A great player meets a dynamite fit. Sounds like something a good team should do late in the first round.

The player info

Height: 5-8
Weight: 178
40-yard dash: 4.35
Vertical leap: 36.0″
Broad jump: 10-1
Three-cone: 6.67
Short shuttle: 4.00
Bench press: 17
RAS: 8.68

Our draft profile: Elijah Moore

List

10 players we love for the Packers in the first round of 2021 NFL draft

