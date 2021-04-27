Packers get WR Elijah Moore in Albert Breer’s final mock draft

BGR

Best-selling AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. That definitely won't come as much of a surprise though, because they're among the most popular headphones in the world right now. Another contributing factor is that they're both currently discounted to the lowest prices of 2021 at Amazon. If you want over-ear headphones, however, Apple's only option is the new AirPods Max and they're far too expensive for many shoppers out there. Whether you're an audiophile or just a regular user looking for another option for over-ear ANC headphones that don't cost $550, Amazon has an incredible sale going right now that you need to know about. Long story short, Prime Day 2021 basically just started early for Sony headphones, with prices starting at just $128 for the Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that normally sell for $200! It should go without saying that Sony is king when it comes to mind-blowing wireless noise cancelling headphones. We really don't see that changing anytime soon. Most reviewers seem to agree that other companies have come close, but Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology. And today, Amazon is running a fantastic deal on Sony ANC headphones that you definitely need to check out. The sale kicks off with $200 Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that are Sony's entry-level option. It might seem weird to think of $200 headphones as "entry-level," but they actually provide incredible value compared to Sony's more expensive models. Anyone who has tried them would likely agree that they're a bargain at $200, but you won't pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you can pick up a pair for just $128! You'll also find all-time low prices on Sony's higher-end headphones right now. The $250 Sony WHXB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones pack a number of upgrades compared to the WHCH710N. Examples include touch controls and voice assistant support, and they're on sale today for $198. And of course, when most people think of Sony ANC headphones, they think of the Sony WH1000XM4 model that's basically the best pair of noise cancelling headphones on the planet. They retail for $350 but if you head over to Amazon right now, you can score a pair for $278. That matches Amazon's lowest price ever from Black Friday last year! There's no telling how long these deals will stick around, so take advantage now before it's too late. Sony WHCH710N headphones - $98 (reg. $200) Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant Sony WHXB900N headphones - $198 (reg. $250) Feel the power of extra bass Next-level digital noise cancelling technology Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity Get up to 30 hours of battery life Sony WH1000XM4 headphones - $278 (reg. $350) Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback) Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls