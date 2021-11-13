Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) will attempt to bounce back from a loss when Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday for a pivotal NFC matchup.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 10 showdown with the Seahawks will go down:

Zach Kruse (5-4): Packers 27, Seahawks 17

With two quarterbacks returning from missed time, this looks like an increasingly tough game to predict. It’s impossible to know if there will be any rust for the two passers, especially with Wilson coming off a finger injury on his throwing hand and Rodgers essentially missing two full weeks away from the facility and practice field. It’s still somewhat easy to like the Packers here, given the returning pieces on offense and the ascension of the defense. The Seahawks are a desperate team that needs a win in this spot, but the Packers are at home and more talented along the line of scrimmage. Unless Wilson hits big plays and the Packers really struggle situationally, I like Green Bay here.

Jack Wepfer (6-2): Packers 24, Seahawks 20

I’m guessing Aaron Rodgers returns here in a win. The team is a little rusty on offense but they control the ball well enough and the defense continues its quiet consistency. Wilson makes a few plays but mostly the Seahawks have to grind for points. At Lambeau as the weather turns, give me the Packers.

Brandon Carwile (6-3): Packers 28, Seahawks 13

Russell Wilson will show more rust than Aaron Rodgers after missing the last three games with an injured finger. After watching Jordan Love last week, Rodgers will throw for 3 touchdowns in his return while Seattle struggles to move the ball against an ascending Green Bay defense. It will be another impressive win for the Packers, who will win this one by double digits.

Joe Kipp (6-3): Packers 24, Seahawks 17

Story continues

We saw Green Bay’s defense step up in a big way against the Chiefs last week. I see them carrying that momentum into Sunday against Seattle in the return of Russell Wilson (finger). Whether Aaron Rodgers starts or not isn’t the question. Seattle’s defense has been historically bad this season, allowing 401.5 yards per game (31st). Green Bay’s offense should have no problem moving the ball. It’ll be up to the defense to slow down a motivated Wilson coming back from injury. In the end, the Packers defense holds Russ and Co. to under 20 points as the offense holds up their end of the bargain.

Brennen Rupp (3-2): Packers 31, Seahawks 17

The Packers and Seahawks have had some instant classics. This is not going to be one of those games. The Packers should roll right through the helpless Seahawks’ defense. Expect a heavy dosage of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Lambeau Field has been a house of horrors for Russell Wilson. The former Wisconsin Badger quarterback is 0-4 during his trips to 1265 Lombardi Avenue. In those four meetings, Wilson has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions. With this being his first game back since his finger injury and the Packers defense playing lights out, don’t expect Wilson to get the Lambeau Field monkey off his back on Sunday.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 27-17 5-4 Jack Wepfer Win 24-20 6-3 Brandon Carwile Win 28-13 6-3 Joe Kipp Win 24-17 6-3 Brennen Rupp Win 31-17 3-2

List