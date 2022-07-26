Packers to sign USFL WR Osirus Mitchell on Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers will be adding another star from the USFL to the team’s 90-man roster before the start of training camp.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers are signing wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (6-5, 210) to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Mitchell, who caught 23 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL this year, was one of seven players to work out for the Packers on Monday.

Mitchell joins tight end Sal Cannella, who starred for the New Orleans Breakers, as USFL products arriving in Green Bay before camp. Mitchell’s Stallions went 9-1 and won the league in its return season.

Mitchell went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2021. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys and spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad. During the preseason, Mitchell caught two passes on seven targets for 31 yards.

At Mississippi State, Mitchell finished ninth in school history in catches (107) and sixth in touchdown catches (14). He played in 46 games with 30 starts. In the 2020 opener against LSU, Mitchell set career-highs for catches (7), receiving yards (183) and touchdowns (2).

At his pro day, Mitchell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds, hit 35.5″ in the vertical leap and finished the three-cone drill in 7.12 seconds. He has 10 7/8″ hands and an 82 1/4″ wingspan.

Watch this one-handed touchdown catch during his USFL run:

Osirus Mitchell only needs one hand 📹 @USFLpic.twitter.com/5woL6cvuaE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 17, 2022

The Packers will need to release a player to make room for Mitchell on the roster.