Packers sign former 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard

The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of offensive tackle Andre Dillard on Thursday, just one week out from the 2024 NFL draft. Dillard, 28, was the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

In Dillard, the Packers are getting a potential swing tackle option behind Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom and a potential roster replacement for Yosh Nijman, who departed in free agency.

Dillard was drafted in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. He spent his first four seasons in Philadelphia before signing a multi-year deal with the Tennessee Titans last offseason. The Titans released him in March.

In 2023, Dillard allowed 12 sacks and 41 pressures while committing five penalties across 562 snaps at left tackle for the Titans.

Dillard also has professional experience at left and right guard. He missed his entire rookie season with a biceps injury and has battled injury throughout his professional career.

An athletic offensive tackle with 26 starts, Dillard fit the Packers preferences coming out of Washington State in 2019. His Relative Athletic Score at offensive tackle was 9.81 out of 10.0, with elite speed and elite agility measures.

The Packers were about to enter the draft needing depth at offensive tackle. Signing Dillard lessens the immediate need but shouldn’t prevent general manager Brian Gutekunst from adding a long-term developmental offensive tackle in what appears to be a great draft class at the position.

