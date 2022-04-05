Packers send OL coach to see Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke

The Green Bay Packers were one of 11 teams to send an offensive line coach to Central Michigan to see prospects Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke work out at the school’s pro day on Monday, according to Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl.

Raimann and Goedeke could both be options for the Packers, who released Billy Turner last month and could be looking to add a developmental prospect at offensive tackle.

Raimann, who played left tackle, is the more accomplished prospect and could be a first-round pick. Goedeke, the right tackle, looks more likely to be a Day 2 selection. Both are converted tight ends who bring excellent athleticism and movement ability to the offensive tackle position.

Raimann tested like an elite athlete at the combine, but Goedeke only did the bench press (26 reps). It’s possible the Packers wanted to get a chance to see Goedeke work out after missing out in Indianapolis.

How big of a need is offensive tackle entering the draft?

The Packers are confident All-Pro David Bakhtiari will return to his left tackle position after missing all but one game last season, but the right side is in limbo while Elgton Jenkins recovers from his own ACL injury. Turner was the preferred starter there in 2020 and 2021. Yosh Nijman would be the favorite to start at right tackle until Jenkins is ready to play next season, but adding competition through the draft might be a priority for general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Brennen Rupp’s profile on Raimann can be viewed here. His profile on Goedeke can be viewed here.

Pro Day Part 2️⃣@BernhardRaimann and @lukethelifter getting some WORK in today as they prepare for the NFL Draft. #FireUpChips🔥⬆️🏈 pic.twitter.com/GrjNZI6Oh2 — CMU Football (@CMU_Football) April 5, 2022

