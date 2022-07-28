Packers rookie Romeo Doubs makes big splash during first two days of training camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Romeo Doubs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt LaFleur
    Matt LaFleur
    American football coach

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs might be the early star of training camp in 2022.

The Packers’ fourth-round pick has made big plays each of the first two practices on Wednesday and Thursday, including touchdown catches from Aaron Rodgers both days.

Coach Matt LaFleur wants consistency. So far, Doubs is consistently flashing.

“Anybody can do something one day. It’s how consistently you can do it,” LaFleur said Thursday. “Can you make those incremental improvements? That’s what we’re looking for.”

Doubs, who produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to finish his career at Nevada, has a terrific opportunity to immediately carve out a role within the Packers passing game as a rookie, especially with Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson currently sidelined by injury.

Opportunity is one thing. Taking advantage is another. Doubs is answering the call.

Here’s some of the hype coming out of Thursday’s practice:

Recommended Stories