Packers rookie minicamp roster for 2024 includes 18 tryout players
Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers opened up the team’s rookie minicamp on Friday. The two-day camp will help prepare the rookies and other young players on the roster for the rest of the offseason workout program.
The roster for the camp is 50 players: 11 draft picks, eight undrafted free agents, 18 tryout players and 13 returning players.
Here’s the Packers minicamp roster for 2024:
Draft picks (11)
OL Jordan Morgan
LB Edgerrin Cooper
S Javon Bullard
RB MarShawn Lloyd
LB Ty’Ron Hopper
S Evan Williams
OL Jacob Monk
S Kitan Oladapo
OL Travis Glover
QB Michael Pratt
CB Kalen King
Undrafted free agent signings (8)
RB Jarveon Howard
TE Messiah Swinson
LB Ralen Goforth
LS Peter Bowden
DL Rodney Mathews
DL James Ester
OL Donovan Jennings
OL Trente Jones
Tryout players (18)
P Porter Wilson
QB Jacob Eason
K Alex McNulty
WR Rory Starkey
CB Don Callis
CB Kalon Gervin
TE Devon Garrison
LB Logan Blake
LB Chris Russell
OL Michael Furtney
OL Lectius Smith
DL Jack Daly
DL Roja Stona
WR Brian Hightower
WR Julian Hicks
WR Dimitri Stanley
WR Drew Dixon
WR Kaden Davis
Returning players (13)
S Tyler Coyle
RB Ellis Meriweather
CB Anthony Johnson
CB Gemon Green
FB Henry Pearson
LB Christian Young
DL Deandre Johnson
DL Deslin Alexandre
DL Keshawn Banks
OL Kadeem Telfort
TE Joel Wilson
WR Grant DuBose
DL Kenneth Odumegwu