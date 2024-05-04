Packers rookie minicamp roster for 2024 includes 18 tryout players

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers opened up the team’s rookie minicamp on Friday. The two-day camp will help prepare the rookies and other young players on the roster for the rest of the offseason workout program.

The roster for the camp is 50 players: 11 draft picks, eight undrafted free agents, 18 tryout players and 13 returning players.

Here’s the Packers minicamp roster for 2024:

Draft picks (11)

OL Jordan Morgan

LB Edgerrin Cooper

S Javon Bullard

RB MarShawn Lloyd

LB Ty’Ron Hopper

S Evan Williams

OL Jacob Monk

S Kitan Oladapo

OL Travis Glover

QB Michael Pratt

CB Kalen King

Undrafted free agent signings (8)

RB Jarveon Howard

TE Messiah Swinson

LB Ralen Goforth

LS Peter Bowden

DL Rodney Mathews

DL James Ester

OL Donovan Jennings

OL Trente Jones

Tryout players (18)

P Porter Wilson

QB Jacob Eason

K Alex McNulty

WR Rory Starkey

CB Don Callis

CB Kalon Gervin

TE Devon Garrison

LB Logan Blake

LB Chris Russell

OL Michael Furtney

OL Lectius Smith

DL Jack Daly

DL Roja Stona

WR Brian Hightower

WR Julian Hicks

WR Dimitri Stanley

WR Drew Dixon

WR Kaden Davis

Returning players (13)

S Tyler Coyle

RB Ellis Meriweather

CB Anthony Johnson

CB Gemon Green

FB Henry Pearson

LB Christian Young

DL Deandre Johnson

DL Deslin Alexandre

DL Keshawn Banks

OL Kadeem Telfort

TE Joel Wilson

WR Grant DuBose

DL Kenneth Odumegwu

