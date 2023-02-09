Packers to replace Jerry Gray with Greg Williams as defensive passing game coordinator

I’m told #Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams is expected to join the #Packers staff as pass game coordinator/ cornerbacks coach, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 9, 2023

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams will join the Green Bay Packers as the replacement for Jerry Gray as the defense’s passing game coordinator, according to Josina Anderson of USA Today Sports.

Gray, who coached defensive backs and was the passing game coordinator, left Green Bay for an assistant coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons.

Along with coordinating the passing game defense, Williams will also coach cornerbacks for the Packers.

Before joining Matt LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay, Williams was the defensive backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts (2016-17) and Denver Broncos (2018) and the cornerbacks coach for the Cardinals (2019-22). Over the last five seasons (2018-22), Williams worked directly under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Last season, the Cardinals finished tied for 16th in yards per passing attempt, 21st in interceptions, 32nd in completion percentage, tied for 28th in touchdown passes allowed and 31st in passer rating against.

Williams will be inheriting an experienced and talented group of cornerbacks headlined by All-Pro Jaire Alexander, veteran Rasul Douglas and 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes. As passing game coordinator, Williams must do a better job of keeping the entire secondary on the same page each and every down in 2023.

LaFleur retained much of his staff on both offense and defense, leaving Williams as the only major addition entering 2023.

Aaron Wilson first reported Williams joining the Packers on Wednesday but didn’t provide a specific job title.

