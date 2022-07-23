Packers release tight end Eli Wolf, clearing spot on 90-man roster

The Green Bay Packers opened up a spot on the 90-man roster by releasing tight end Eli Wolf on Friday, just four days before Matt LaFleur’s first training camp practice.

The Packers now have 89 players and the ability to add one to the roster before the start of training camp.

Wolf, 25, was claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on May 12. An undrafted free agent from Georgia, Wolf spent his first NFL season in Baltimore with the Ravens and half of last season on the practice squad of the Colts.

The Packers signed tight end Sal Cannella on Thursday, possibly pushing Wolf out the door in Green Bay. The roster now features seven total tight ends, including Cannella, who was an All-USFL player for the New Orleans Breakers.

Wolf would have had a very difficult time making the 53-man roster. The team has at least five tight ends they like: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis and Dominique Dafney.

The Packers placed Tonyan and eight other players on the PUP list while placing three more on the non-football injury list on Friday.

Related