Packers release rookie UDFA Rodney Mathews, claim former 49ers DL Spencer Waege

The Green Bay Packers released rookie undrafted free agent Rodney Mathews to clear a roster spot for former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Spencer Waege, who was claimed off of waivers on Thursday, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Mathews, who went undrafted out of Ohio, signed following the draft and participated during the team’s rookie minicamp last week.

The churning of the roster wheel leaves no fringe player out of danger. An opportunity to add an intriguing player from the 2023 draft class meant a new addition’s time in Green Bay was short lived.

Waege, an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2023, spent most of training camp on the 90-man roster and the final three months of the regular season on the practice squad last year. He was released on Monday. The 49ers listed Waege at 6-5 and 295 pounds.

Waege was a two-time FCS All-American at North Dakota State.

In 2022, Waege produced 17.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He finished his five-year collegiate career with 42 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery, plus two blocked kicks. He suffered an ACL injury in 2021 and missed all but three games.

Waege played defensive end (or edge rusher) at North Dakota State. He recorded 42 pressures in 2022 and earned consistently good grades against the run, per Pro Football Focus.

His athletic profile is impressive:

During the 2023 preseason, Waege played 54 snaps for the 49ers, producing one batted pass and one assisted tackle. Most of his snaps came inside at defensive tackle.

