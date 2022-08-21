Packers release rookie offensive lineman Ty Clary

In addition to releasing outside linebacker Chauncey Manac, the Green Bay Packers also released offensive lineman Ty Clary before Sunday’s practice and Tuesday’s roster deadline.

The move was reported by Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Clary played just seven total snaps – six at left guard, one at right guard – over the Packers’ two preseason games.

Clary’s top position is center, but Jake Hanson and Michal Menet have played all the backup snaps behind starter Josh Myers at center during the preseason.

All teams must be to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon. By releasing Manac and Clary, the Packers are down to 83.

The Packers signed Clary on July 26. The rookie undrafted free agent out of Arkansas was previously with the Miami Dolphins. He made 39 career starts in college over five seasons.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire