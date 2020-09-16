Packers release Daylon Mack, sign 2 new players to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers made a series of adjustments to the practice squad on Wednesday, releasing one player and adding two others.

The Packers announced the release of defensive lineman Daylon Mack and the signing of defensive lineman Billy Winn and offensive tackle Ryan Pope.

Mack, a second-year defensive lineman, was added to the practice squad last Thursday. He lasted just six days. The Packers were his fourth team since the start of August.

Mack’s departure and an open spot on the practice squad – left by the promotion of linebacker Krys Barnes on Saturday – allowed the Packers to add Winn and Pope, adding depth along both sides of the line.

Winn, a sixth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2012, has played in 68 career games with 23 starts. His experience could be useful with Kenny Clark, who left Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, still nursing a groin injury. Winn hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2016.

Pope, an undrafted free agent from San Diego State, has spent time with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars since entering the NFL in 2019. The Packers had him in Green Bay for a workout this week.

Winn and Pope give the Packers a full, 16-player practice squad.

Keep in mind, the Packers will open a spot on the 53-man roster when offensive lineman Lane Taylor is placed on injured reserve. He tore his ACL during the Packers’ Week 1 win and will miss the rest of the season.