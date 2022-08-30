Packers release CB Rico Gafford during final roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers will almost certainly carry five cornerbacks on the team’s initial 53-man roster.

According to Bill Huber of SI.com, the Packers are releasing cornerback Rico Gafford during final roster cutdowns on Tuesday.

Gafford played 96 snaps on defense and 25 on special teams over three preseason games. He gave up six catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in coverage.

Gafford joins Kiondre Thomas and Kabion Ento among the Packers’ cuts. That leaves Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon and Shemar Jean-Charles as the five leftover cornerbacks and the expected five on the first 53.

Gafford, a converted wide receiver, brought terrific speed and special teams potential to the table, but he had too many coverage lapses during the preseason and then dealt with a pair of injuries, complicating his quest to make the roster. He played perimeter cornerback, gunner on punt and kick coverage teams and kick returner during the preseason.

Gafford will go on waivers. If unclaimed, he could return to Green Bay on the practice squad.

If the Packers aren’t comfortable with having only five cornerbacks on the roster, an addition could be made this week after cuts and the claims process.

