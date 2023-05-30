Which Packers receivers caught the most passes from Aaron Rodgers?
The Hall of Fame career of quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended with the Green Bay Packers after 18 seasons total and 15 seasons as a starter. Rodgers completed a little over 5,000 passes to 88 different pass-catchers between 2005 and 2022.
Who did Rodgers complete the most passes to while in Green Bay?
Here’s the list:
Catches from Rodgers: 621
2. Randall Cobb
Catches from Rodgers: 498
3. Jordy Nelson
Catches from Rodgers: 479
4. Greg Jennings
Catches from Rodgers: 330
James Jones
Catches from Rodgers: 278
6. Donald Driver
Catches from Rodgers: 249
7. Aaron Jones
Catches from Rodgers: 235
8. Jermichael Finley
Catches from Rodgers: 223
Others (75 or more catches)
9. Allen Lazard: 163
10. Robert Tonyan: 131
11. James Starks: 124
12. Richard Rodgers: 119
13. Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 118
14. Donald Lee: 97
15. Jamaal Williams: 97
16. Ty Montgomery: 94
17. Brandon Jackson: 94
18. Jimmy Graham: 91
19. Eddie Lacy: 81
20. Geronimo Allison: 79