Which Packers receivers caught the most passes from Aaron Rodgers?

The Hall of Fame career of quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended with the Green Bay Packers after 18 seasons total and 15 seasons as a starter. Rodgers completed a little over 5,000 passes to 88 different pass-catchers between 2005 and 2022.

Who did Rodgers complete the most passes to while in Green Bay?

Here’s the list:

1. Davante Adams

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Catches from Rodgers: 621

2. Randall Cobb

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Catches from Rodgers: 498

3. Jordy Nelson

Catches from Rodgers: 479

4. Greg Jennings

Catches from Rodgers: 330

James Jones

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Catches from Rodgers: 278

6. Donald Driver

Catches from Rodgers: 249

7. Aaron Jones

Catches from Rodgers: 235

8. Jermichael Finley

Catches from Rodgers: 223

Others (75 or more catches)

9. Allen Lazard: 163

10. Robert Tonyan: 131

11. James Starks: 124

12. Richard Rodgers: 119

13. Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 118

14. Donald Lee: 97

15. Jamaal Williams: 97

16. Ty Montgomery: 94

17. Brandon Jackson: 94

18. Jimmy Graham: 91

19. Eddie Lacy: 81

20. Geronimo Allison: 79

