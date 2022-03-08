What should the Packers do with QB Jordan Love?

Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers. He’s coming back, and the team is expected to commit to the four-time NFL MVP with a new, long-term contract.

With Rodgers locked in for the foreseeable future, what should the Packers do with Jordan Love, the team’s first-round pick in 2020?

It’s a fascinating question with a lot of factors in play.

Let’s break down all the potential scenarios and make a prediction.

Why Packers should trade him

– Love, now entering Year 3, might not want to be in Green Bay now that Rodgers’ future with the Packers is secure for multiple seasons. His path to getting on the field is blocked, at least in the short term.

– Love could fetch the Packers a draft pick right now, which could help general manager Brian Gutekunst field the best possible roster in 2022.

– It’s a relatively weak class of quarterbacks in both free agency and the draft. Love could be a coveted asset around the league.

– The Packers speak highly of Love’s potential, but he’s still developing and the team clearly doesn’t believe in him as a starting-caliber player in 2022.

– It’s possible the Packers don’t think Love has a legitimate future as a starter, making this an ideal time to move on.

Why Packers shouldn't trade him

– Love is a talented prospect who has been developing behind Rodgers and in Matt LaFleur’s offense for two years. He could be the ideal No. 2 quarterback behind Rodgers, who turns 39 in December.

– Why give up on Love after just two years? Rodgers took three years to fully develop. Green Bay is an ideal place for Love to continue growing as a player, especially with Tom Clements coming back to serve as the new quarterbacks coach.

– The Packers wouldn’t gain much in terms of cap space by trading Love. He has team-friendly cap hits in both 2022 and 2023.

– Is any team going to give up a premium draft asset for Love, who hasn’t played particularly well over a few regular-season appearances? The Packers shouldn’t just give him away.

– Every team needs a backup quarterback. Love can keep developing behind Rodgers while providing the Packers with a safe backup plan at the most important position in sports.

Prediction

Unless a team blows the Packers out of the water with a trade offer, or either Love or Rodgers demands a trade be done, it’s not difficult to envision Green Bay keeping the young quarterback on the roster in 2022 and possibly beyond, even if a trade remains quite possible. This is a good situation for both the Packers and even Love; the team gets at least another year developing a talented player at a valuable position, while Love can sit behind an older quarterback and wait for an ideal opportunity to eventually start. Maybe Rodgers has only one or two more good years left. The path in Green Bay isn’t completely blocked. Shutting the door on Love now feels premature, even if Rodgers’ future is secure. This one could go either way, but holding on to Love might be the safer play.

